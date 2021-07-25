Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 136,343 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 998,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reed’s were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REED. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter worth $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 50.4% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Reed’s Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

