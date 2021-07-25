Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $49.56.

