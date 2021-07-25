Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Image Sensing Systems were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,237.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,173 shares of company stock worth $48,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ISNS stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

