Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock opened at $143.57 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $159.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.40.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.