RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RNR opened at $149.32 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.70.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.