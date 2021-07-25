Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $415,885.46 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,246.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00.

REPL opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,647,000 after purchasing an additional 124,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

