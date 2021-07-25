Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE REZI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 77,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

