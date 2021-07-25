Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.10.

ROIC stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

