Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE RVI opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $519.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

