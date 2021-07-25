Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

