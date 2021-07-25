Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 0 0 1.88 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 481.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management N/A 0.45% 0.12% Alpine Income Property Trust 6.42% 0.97% 0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 6.65 -$5.04 million N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 12.84 $990,000.00 $1.23 16.62

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

