Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

RELL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

