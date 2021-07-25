Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,830 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,926 ($77.42) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,022.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

