Robert Chess Sells 3,524 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.51 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

