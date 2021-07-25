Rocket Vault 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $407,785.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 48% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $547,432.32 and $407,785.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00123613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00140057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,014.71 or 0.99491547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00868858 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

