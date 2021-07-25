Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.80.

Roku stock opened at $473.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,775 shares of company stock worth $131,243,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

