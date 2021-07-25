Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.67.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $496.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

