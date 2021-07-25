Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 56,665 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,763,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $53,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,807,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,788,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,800 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

