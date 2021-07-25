Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €42.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.96 ($49.37).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.74 ($46.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a fifty-two week high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

