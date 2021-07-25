Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $67.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Dynatrace stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 244.15, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

