Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.91 Million Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 160.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21.

