Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,556 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $16,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 221,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE GL opened at $93.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,755,230. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

