Royal Bank of Canada Sells 33,583 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,583 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 410,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.70 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.