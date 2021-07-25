Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of RGLD opened at $116.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

