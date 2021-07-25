Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Hits $626,772.72

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $626,772.72 and approximately $183,142.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00121911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00139571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,111.24 or 1.00198071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00875893 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

