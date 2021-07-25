Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,736 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Rush Enterprises worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.