Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 697,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 379,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

