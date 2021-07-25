salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 509 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CRM stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.69.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
