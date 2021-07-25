salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 509 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRM stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.