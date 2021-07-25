SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.20.

NYSE SAP opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.98. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

