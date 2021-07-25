Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 677 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.70 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $160.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

