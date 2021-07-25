Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.78

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.78 and traded as high as C$20.50. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.40, with a volume of 60,167 shares changing hands.

SIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Savaria to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.78.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.9607127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Insiders sold 43,928 shares of company stock valued at $870,234 over the last three months.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

