Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 14,700 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSE HMN opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

