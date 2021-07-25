Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $449.64 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.15 and a 52-week high of $452.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

