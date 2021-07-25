Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,325 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADS opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

