Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $967,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $44,287,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Graco by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Graco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $11,242,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

