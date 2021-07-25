Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $973,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $135.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

