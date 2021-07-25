SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SCPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 114,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

