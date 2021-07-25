Scotiabank Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Scotiabank upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.37.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 80,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.