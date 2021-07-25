Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.43.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

