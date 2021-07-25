Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Secret has a market capitalization of $67.39 million and approximately $534,420.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00401257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.57 or 0.01308669 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,369,960 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

