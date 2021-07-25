SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

