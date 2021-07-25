SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLS stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

