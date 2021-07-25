Serum (SRM) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Serum has a market capitalization of $142.78 million and approximately $69.05 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00008385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00048070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00805890 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

