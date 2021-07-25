SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,473 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.59 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

