SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 51.7% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 252,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.39.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

