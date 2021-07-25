SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 717,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

ATNX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $350.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.