SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $91,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.94 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

