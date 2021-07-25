SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. SGS has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.62.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

