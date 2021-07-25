Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 3%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $934.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

