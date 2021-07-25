ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 4.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.80. 526,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,216,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ShiftPixy by 28.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

